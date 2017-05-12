× Medical helicopter dispatched, traffic diverted after crash on I-15 near Beaver

BEAVER, Utah — A crash on northbound I-15 near Beaver Friday afternoon forced officials to divert traffic off the freeway.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened near milepost 109 and involved a pickup truck with a camp trailer and two semi-trailers.

Traffic is being diverted onto SR-160 through Beaver.

A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene to transport an occupant of the pickup truck to a hospital.

