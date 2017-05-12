× Devil’s Food Cupcake

Ingredients for cupcakes:

187 g AP Flour

99 g Eggs

223 g Sugar

2 g Vanilla Extract

160 g Mayonnaise

50 g Dark Cocoa

4 g Baking Soda

1 g Baking Powder

180 g Water

1 g Salt

Whip eggs with sugar to ribbon stage. Add mayo and water and blend well. Sift dry ingredients and fold them in. Deposit in lined cupcake molds. Bake at 350 for 10 to 15 minutes. Allow to cool.

Ingredients for icing:

6 Oz Egg whites

12 Oz Sugar

4 Oz water

16 Oz Unsalted Butter, softened

1 Pack Raspberries

Bring sugar and water to a boil. In the meantime whip the egg whites to stiff peaks. Once the syrup reaches 240 F pour over whipping egg whites. Whip until cooled. Add 1/2 of the raspberries and slowly add the butter until buttercream forms. Pipe the buttercream on top of the cooled cupcake and decorate with raspberry to make different kinds of flowers

