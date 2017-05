Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A horse stuck at the bottom of a 300-foot ravine in southern California was safely rescued Thursday afternoon.

A woman fell off the Santa Ana trail while riding the 1,200 pound horse earlier in the day. She suffered minor injuries from the fall.

Officials had to sedate and blindfold the horse, and they called in a helicopter to remove it from inside the ravine.

The horse appeared to be okay.