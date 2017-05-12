Big Budah’s blog: Having fun and feeling the burn

I have been hitting the gym a little harder, not for any other reason than to just burn more calories. These days I am averaging 900-1000 calories burned per workout (Heck Yeah!)

Big shout out to two of my nieces who play softball for West High School in their senior year, so proud of Rayna Aiono and Breah Ava for their efforts in the classroom, as well as on and off the softball field.

Working for Good Day Utah affords me a different adventure every day. For the first time in my life I was able to install live honey bees for Harvest Lane Honey in Tooele. That honey will be harvested in August or September.

I also got to see cute baby chicks with the Utah State Botanical Center’s Baby Animal Days and take in some scary characters at Fear Factory because we are halfway to Halloween.

The thing that I pride myself on week in and week out is my ability to find time to be with my family, like having lunch with friends Brian and Spencer at one of our faves, Sushi B Rollin.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mothers out there, may your family and friends make you feel special every day, including this year’s Mother’s Day!!

