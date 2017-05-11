Senator Mike Lee says the perfect FBI director is Obama’s Supreme Court pick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah Senator Mike Lee thinks he knows the perfect replacement for fired FBI director James Comey, though the suggestion may not sound so great to President Donald Trump.

Lee thinks President Barack Obama's nominee to the Supreme Court, Federal Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland, fits the bill.

Lee says the new director should have law enforcement credentials, a lot of experience as a prosecutor, and should be someone who can get overwhelming bipartisan support.

"Merrick Garland stands out as someone who to me could fit that description perfectly," Lee said.