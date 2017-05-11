× South Salt Lake woman bound, pistol whipped during home invasion robbery

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are looking for two suspects after a woman was allegedly bound with duct tape and pistol whipped during a home-invasion robbery in South Salt Lake City Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the South Salt Lake Police Department, the robbery occurred just before 9 a.m. in the area of 200 East Truman Avenue (2335 South).

The victim, a 31-year-old woman, told police that two suspects entered her home and then bound her with duct tape and pistol whipped her. She suffered a laceration along with bumps and bruises in the assault and was taken to a hospital by relatives.

Police determined the men entered the home through a basement window and fled after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects are described as dark-skinned males in their 20s. One of the men was wearing a gray sweater. A neighbor saw the men driving away eastbound in a light gray or white compact 4-door passenger car.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the crime is asked to call the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000.