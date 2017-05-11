Recipe: Protein-packed peanut butter cups and healthy nut bread

Fitness guru Mimi Sinclair shared two of her tried and true favorite recipes with us today in the kitchen!
Peanut Butter Cup Recipe
1/2 cup Almond Milk, Unsweetened
6 tbsp Peanut Butter
1/2 cup PB2 Powdered Peanut Butter
4 tbsp Jay Robb's Vanilla Protein Powder
2 cups ChocoMaker Dipping Chips- Milk Chocolate
Instructions
- In a small bowl, combine vanilla protein, PB2 Powder, and unsweetened almond milk and mix until smooth. Then add peanut butter.
- Melt dipping chips over low heat.
- Add a small layer of melted chocolate to the bottom of the silicon baking cups. Refrigerate 10-15 minutes,
- After the chocolate has hardened, add a small amount of the peanut butter mixture to the middle of each cup. Make sure to leave some spaces for chocolate to fill in.
- Top each peanut butter mixture with small amount of melted chocolate to create a thin layer.
- Return cups to the refrigerator to harden, approximately 30 minutes.
- Remove silicon cup and enjoy!
Nut Bread Recipe
1 1/2 cups blanched almond flour
3/4 cup arrowroot powder
1/4 cup golden flax meal
1/2 teaspoon celtic sea salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
4 large eggs
1 tsp agave nectar or honey
1 tsp apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
1/2 cup pistachios, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup hazelnuts, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup pumpkin seeds
1/4 cup sunflower seeds
1/4 cup sesame seeds
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, combine almond flour, arrowroot, flax meal, salt and baking soda.
- In a larger bowl, blend eggs 3-5 minutes until frothy.
- Stir agave and vinegar into eggs.
- Mix dry ingredients into wet, then add nuts and seeds.
- Transfer batter into well greased 7.5 X 3.5 baking pan.
- Bake at 350 for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean.
- Cool and serve.