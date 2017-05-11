Celebrate Service: A picture-perfect tea party for a special 3-year-old girl battling Leukemia

We take you inside a princess tea party that was thrown for 3-year-old Taylor who is battling leukemia. Thanks to the Utah Make-a-Wish Foundation and caterer extraordinaire Debra Rudd of Fleur de Lis Bakery, Taylor was treated to a beautiful party with Cinderella as a special guest. The occasion marked her "proclamation day" which means she found out at the party that she is going on a trip to Disney World in September with her family! To learn more about how you can help kids wishes come true go here. To find out more about Debra and her tea party services go here or email her at: Fleurdelisbakeryutah@gmail.com
