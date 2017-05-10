× Woman in critical condition after fall near Spanish Oaks Reservoir

SPANISH FORK, Utah – A woman was flown to a hospital in critical condition Wednesday after she fell down a steep embankment near Spanish Oaks Reservoir.

Sgt. Mitchell with the Spanish Fork Police Department said a 20-year-old woman was walking along a trail on the east side of the reservoir around 6:30 p.m when she fell.

The woman tumbled down a steep embankment, traveling anywhere between 25 and 50 feet.

She was taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Fox 13 news will update this story as more details emerge.