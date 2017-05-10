Utah GOP to consider resolution supporting medical marijuana

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Republican Party will consider whether to support medical marijuana.

A resolution filed ahead of next week’s 2017 state party convention calls on the party to get behind medical cannabis. It will be put before Utah GOP delegates for a vote.

“RESOLVED, that the Utah Republican Party supports the right of an individual to use medical cannabis as treatment for a diagnosed condition when properly directed by a physician,” the resolution states.

The resolution points out that Utah has a high death rate from opioids and touts benefits from medical cannabis use. Some of the sponsors of the resolution have been involved in pushing the Utah State Legislature on medical cannabis.

Other resolutions being considered at the Utah GOP convention include support for balancing the federal budget, filling a vacancy in congress, and more changes to the caucus-convention system. The Utah GOP meets on May 20 at the South Towne Convention Center.

Meanwhile, Utah Democrats are contemplating adding animal rights to their party platform. In a draft document posted online ahead of its June convention, the state party listed animal welfare as a cause to be taken up.

“Utah is one of the worst states in protections for animals, and we can and must do better. Our treatment of animals reflects on the morality of our society, and we call for immediate improvements to the welfare of animals used in agriculture and research, as well as those kept as companions. We call for stronger shelter requirements for animals left outdoors in Utah’s harsh winters and summers, and we categorically oppose Utah’s unconstitutional, non-content-neutral “ag-gag” statute,” the proposed platform states.

The Utah Democratic Party also lists cybersecurity alongside women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, health care, senior issues and government transparency. The party said it is taking comment on the proposed platform until May 19.