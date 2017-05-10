× Two in serious condition after TRAX train collides with car in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people have been taken to hospitals in serious condition after a crash involving a TRAX train and a car Wednesday.

Remi Barron, a UTA Spokesman, confirmed two people who were in the car are in serious condition after the crash, which occurred near 700 South and West Temple.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash shortly after 5 p.m. The Utah Department of Transporation states there are several lane closures in the area of the crash.

Crash

700 S at WEST TEMPLE ST, Salt Lake City SL Co.

NB, SB & EB Closed; WB Left Lane Closed, Use An Alt Route — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 10, 2017

Specific details about the sequence of events leading up to the crash were not immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.