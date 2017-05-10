Get a sneak peek at all of the movies coming out this summer.
Summer movie blockbuster preview
-
At the Movies: ‘The Space Between Us’
-
At the Movies: ‘Life’
-
Review: ‘King Arthur’ a ye olde fantasy fail
-
In lawsuit over ‘Deadpool,’ theater says Utah law over sex and alcohol misapplied
-
Jonathan Demme, ‘Silence of the Lambs’ director, dead at 73
-
-
‘Beauty and the Beast’ to make Disney history with first openly gay character
-
Fans celebrate 16th annual free comic book day
-
Utah responds to ‘Deadpool’ lawsuit, says alcohol and sexual content an ‘explosive combination’
-
Owners of drive-in theatre opt not to air ‘Beauty and the Beast’ over gay character
-
Utah asks judge to toss lawsuit against alcohol, sexual content and ‘Deadpool’
-
-
Storm chasers honor late ‘Twister’ actor Bill Paxton in perfect way
-
Link: Granite District Seamless Summer Free Lunch Program
-
Police identify skier who died in incident at Snowbird; cause of death unclear