State lawmakers rescue dog in Bears Ears National Monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEARS EARS NATIONAL MONUMENT -- Members of the Utah State Legislature and their staff were drafted to do more than just policy work while on a tour here.

They participated in a rescue operation.

In video provided to FOX 13 by Greg Hartley, the chief of staff for House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, lawmakers help rescue a dog.

Hartley said the dog belonged to a San Juan County man named John Nielson. The dog chased a bear in the area, slid down a cliffside and got stuck. Nielson rapelled down to get his dog, but drafted the House Speaker, Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, Senate Chief of Staff Ric Cantrell and Hartley to help pull them up.

Nielson's dog appeared to be fine.