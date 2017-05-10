Recipe: Olive Oil Crepes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Josh Garcia, co-owner of We Olive, shares a classic crepe recipe. The crepes feature California extra virgin olive oil, you can pick specific flavors, like blood orange, meyer lemon, basil or garlic to make your crepes sweet or savory. You can stop by We Olive at Trolley Square. Go here for more information.

Olive Oil Crepes

Ingredients:

• 2 Eggs

• 1 Cup of milk

• 2/3 Cup AP flour

• Pinch of salt

• 1 ½ Teaspoon olive oil (Extra Virgin or flavored, we would recommend blood orange and lemon for dessert crepes. Extra Virgin, Jalapeno, Basil, Garlic for savory crepes)

Directions:

• Place all the ingredients in a blender. Turn it on at low speed, and slowly turn it up until the mixture is smooth with no lumps. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

• Heat up a nonstick pan. Drizzle a little olive oil in the pan, and use a paper towel to wipe out the excess. You just want the pan to be lightly coated.

• Pour ¼ cup of the crepe mixture in the pan. Tilt the pan in a circular motion to spread the batter around the pan.

• When the edges begin to get a little crusty (about 1-2 minutes), use a small spatula to flip. Cook on the other side for about another minute. When finished place the crepe on a paper towel to collect any excess oil.

• Fill the crepe with any savory or sweet combination you would like. We enjoy our sweet crepes with fresh fruit that has been marinating in our peach or pineapple balsamic. We like our savory crepes with sautéed mushrooms, spinach, onions, peppers, and cheese.

• You can cook the crepes a head of time and let them cool. Just keep them covered in plastic. When you need them just pull them out, lightly heat them in a nonstick pan or in the oven.