Unconscious child pulled from Ogden River

OGDEN, Utah -- Ogden Fire Department pulled an unconscious boy out of the Ogden River on Tuesday evening.

Officials received a call for a possibly lost child in the Ogden River East of Harrison Blvd. around 4 p.m.

Several fire units were dispatched to the area and searched for the child. One witness believed they saw the child in the water near Ogden Rodeo Stadium, officials said.

Firefighters were able to locate a child hanging from a log in the river near 500 East block, below the stadium, just after 4:30 p.m.

A young boy was taken from the river where paramedics and ambulance attempted to resuscitate the drowning child, officials said.

According to officials, the child has been urgently transported to the McKay-Dee Hospital.

