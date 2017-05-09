LOGAN, Utah -- The teen charged with shooting a Cache County girl in the back of the head in February was back in court on Tuesday to determine whether he'll be tried as an adult.
Teen charged with shooting Cache Co. girl in court
-
Suspect who was allegedly part of shooting 14-year-old girl in court
-
One of teens involved with attempted murder of Deserae Turner has preliminary hearing
-
Teen charged with attacking Cache Co. girl to be tried as an adult
-
Mother of 14-year-old girl who was shot speaks out in court
-
Police: 14-year-old Smithfield girl found in canal had been shot, two teens arrested
-
-
Teen girl recovering after being shot in the head; juvenile suspects bound over for trial
-
Utah teens charged with attempted murder after alleged plan to rob, kill 14-year-old girl
-
Two suspects in custody after missing teen girl found injured in Smithfield canal
-
Missing Utah teenager found in dry canal with ‘significant injuries’
-
Utah teen shot by police will remain in juvenile court, judge rules
-
-
Sexual orientation question remains off high school student survey after districts object
-
Family says Utah teen shot in head, left in canal awakened from medically induced coma
-
Victims recount alleged sexual assaults during preliminary hearing for Torrey Green