TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are looking for two men suspected of tying up and robbing two people inside a Taylorsville home.

Police said the suspects entered the home, near 3200 W 5000 S, shortly before 2 a.m. and pointed a gun at the occupants.

A representative for the Unified Police Department said cash and narcotics were taken from the home.

The suspects were dressed in gloves, masks and hoodies, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.