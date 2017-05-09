Mini Beef Sheppard’s Pie’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. potatoes, such as russet, peeled and cubed

1/2 cup sour cream

3 tablespoons butter

1 lb. ground beef

1 onion, chopped

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 cup frozen peas (or vegetable mixture)

1 cup beef stock or broth

2 teaspoons Worcestershire

1 teaspoon paprika

1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Boil potatoes in salted water until tender, about 10-12 minutes. Drain potatoes; pour back into same pan. Add sour cream, butter, salt and pepper. Mash until potatoes are almost smooth.

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Cook the beef with salt and pepper until browned, while crumbling, about 3 or 4 minutes. Add onion to the meat with salt and pepper. Saute with meat for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add peas. Stir in the flour; fully coat meat, onion and peas. Cook for 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium. Add stock, Worcestershire sauce and paprika. Cook for 1-2 minutes until thickened.

Spray a 12-tin muffin pan with non-stick spray. Divide the meat mixture on bottom of each tin. Divide the cheese on top of the meat mixture. Fill the cup to the top with the mashed potatoes.

Bake for 10-12 minutes until heated through and cheese is melted. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council