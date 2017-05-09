From stinky food to stinky feet we get a refresher course on travel etiquette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Travel Etiquette

First – Always Be Gracious & Kind

Second – No matter where you are what you are doing always be aware of others and their personal space. Personal space is armlength.

Purses, backpacks and luggage in any crowd belongs in front of you.

When Flying – Here Are the basic Rules:

Know How Security Works

This is all about thinking a few steps ahead, so you get through the screening process as quickly as possible.

Before you get to the x-ray machine, take everything out of your pockets. Put it all in your bag, or the pocket of a coat that you'll put through the machine.

When you belongings come out, collect them quickly and move to a spot where you’re not blocking anyone. Then you can put your shoes and belt on.

Don’t Hog the Overhead Bin

In the era of checked bag fees, carry-on space is at a premium. If you have two carry-on bags, keep the smaller one at your feet.

And, as the flight attendants will likely remind you, don't take up someone else's space by putting your bag in the bin horizontally.

Follow the Rules Regarding Technology

The ban on the use of electronic devices during takeoff and landing may not be to your liking but that doesn't mean it's not a rule.

Furthermore, the flight attendants didn't create it. Giving them a hard time is obnoxious, and just delays the plane taking off.

If you must recline, do it carefully.

The right to decline one’s seat is a hot topic of debate so be courteous.

And stay upright during meals.

Keep your children in check.

Both flights and misbehaving children can induce headaches. Together, they are almost certain to.

Parents, make an extra effort to keep your kids in check. You may be exhausted, but they are your responsibility.

For passengers with complaints: Talk to the parents, don’t scold the kid. It's not your place to correct the behavior of a stranger's child, and you're likely to annoy the only people who can stop the kicking of your seat.

Remember: "Have a heart. Sometimes kids just unravel — no matter how hard you try. Besides, you were a kid once, too."

Don't Drink Too Much - If At All

Alcohol and altitude are not a good mix. If you decided to drink please keep yourself in check.

Middle seat gets the armrests.

Unlike the passengers in the aisle or window seats, whoever's in the middle seat has no room to stretch their feet or rest their head.

That is the standard rule and should be respected.

Consider odors – you, food, perfume.

Obviously, bad body odor is a terrible thing to inflict on your fellow passengers. Take a shower before heading to the airport if possible, and use deodorant.

But keep in mind that overly strong cologne or perfume can be as unpleasant as body order and food in close quarters.

And dress appropriately.

Don't force anyone to talk to you.

If you feel like striking up a conversation, go ahead. You can meet new and interesting people, and maybe make the experience of air travel a bit more pleasant.

But if the other person is clearly not engaged, let it drop: Many people just want to endure the flight in silence, but will likely be too polite to just ignore you.

On the other hand, if someone starts talking to you and you don’t feel like chatting, be polite, but make it clear you have other things to do.

Only get up at convenient times.

Think ahead when planning your bathroom breaks. If you see a flight attendant with a cart in the aisle, stay put.

You could easily end up with the cart between you and your seat. Depending on the flight attendant, you'll be stuck in the aisle until the service is complete, or delay service so the cart can back up and you can sit back down.

It goes without saying that getting up before the dinner trays have been collected is taboo.

Think about how you choose to sleep.

Be aware of others space.

Respect the lavatory.

This one's simple: Don't take a lot of time, and don't make a mess. There are probably people waiting to get in there, and they deserve a clean lavatory as much as you do.

Never leave a mess anywhere you are; on a plane either give the flight attendant your trash or take it with you.

Deplane In Courteous Way

Move with the flow

Have fun and enjoy your trip.

