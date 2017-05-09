× Freedom Elem. in Highland evacuated over gas leak

HIGHLAND, Utah — A gas leak forced the evacuation of an elementary school in Highland Tuesday morning.

A representative for the Alpine School District said someone smelled gas at Freedom Elementary School, 10326 N 6800 W, shortly before 8 a.m.

About 1,100 students have evacuated to a church across the street from the school. The students will stay at the church until the fire department deems the school safe for return.

