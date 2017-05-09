× 30-year-old Salem Hills high school teacher diagnosed with stage four rectal cancer

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 30-year-old teacher from Salem Hills high school is asking to bring awareness to colorectal cancer after being diagnosed with stage four of the disease.

Woodshop teacher Gregg Wilson went to the doctor’s for unrelated reasons and two weeks later came back with a stage four rectal cancer diagnosis, a press release said.

Wilson said in the press release he hopes that his diagnosis can bring awareness to colorectal cancer, which is normally reserved for 50 to 60-year-old men.

According to researchers, Wilson is just one among a rising number of the next generation to have rectal cancer. Each year millennials’ risk of rectal cancer increases by three percent, according to the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

“Life sneaks up on you with surprises sometimes, and not always the ones you can anticipate. Without friends and family this would be tough, but without [God] and an [eternal perspective] it would be impossible,” Wilson and his family said in the press release.

According to the American Cancer Society, stage four rectal cancer is the most destructive form of cancer and may have spread to other tissues such as the liver or lungs.