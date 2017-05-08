× Teen charged with attacking Cache Co. girl to be tried as an adult

LOGAN, Utah — One of the teenage boys charged with attempting to murder a Cache County girl in February was in court Monday morning, where a judge ruled he will stand trial as an adult.

Deserae Turner, 14, was found in a dry ditch in Smithfield with a gunshot wound to her head. She spent nine weeks at Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City and was released from the hospital on April 20. Deserae has lost control of the left side of her body and she’s now half blind, her mother said, so she’ll never be able to drive.

The suspect in court Monday is not the one who pulled the trigger, but he’s accused of plotting the murder attempt.

“This court is acutely aware of the shocking nature of the crimes,” said Judge Angela Fonnesbeck, who added that the boy is not less blame-worthy than the other alleged assailant.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.