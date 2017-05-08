× Man admits to strangling cat because it made him mad, police say

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – A man was booked into jail early May after he admitted to strangling his cat because it made him mad.

According to UPD, on May 2, Tyler Strickland, 19, went to the U of U hospital to get treatment for cat scratches and bites. While being treated, he said his cat Garfield had attacked him because he started to strangle the cat to death, police said.

After post-Miranda, Strickland told police he killed Garfield because the cat made him angry.

Strickland said he had taken in two other cats to care for them, possibly neighbor cats, and said he killed them in the same manner, one in December and another on an unknown date, according to police.

Police said Strickland may live with his girlfriend at 4354 South Sunny River in Taylorsville.

Strickland was charged with one third-degree felony Torture of a companion animal.