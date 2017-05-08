× Kangaroo reaches through fence to attack girl

WARNING: The video below may be hard to watch for some viewers.



MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A concerned mother says she is not happy with the way Alabama's Harmony Park Safari handled a difficult situation, according to WHNT.

The mother, Jennifer White, caught the incident on camera.

She told WHNT a kangaroo reached through a fence and grabbed her 9-year-old daughter at the local zoo in Huntsville.

White said park staff did not provide support after the kangaroo bit her daughter.

The girl needed 14 stitches after the attack, according to White.

So far, the park has not commented except to say warning signs are posted at the entrance of the park.

Staffers say they hope the little girl is OK.