Isolated strong severe storms possible for northern Utah

Coverage of showers and thunderstorms will increase across Utah and southwest Wyoming this afternoon.

While most storms are not expected to be strong, isolated strong severe thunderstorms will be possible.

The primary threats with any stronger storms will be strong gusty winds and large hail.

The coverage of showers and storms, and the threat for stronger storms, will diminish by sunset.

