Small airplane lands safely in Richfield despite problem with landing gear

RICHFIELD, Utah — A small airplane landed safely in Richfield Sunday despite a partial failure of the landing gear.

Airport Manager Adam Robinson said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday at Richfield Municipal Airport, 1615 South Airport Road in Richfield.

A Cirrus SR22 had an issue that caused the landing gear in the nose of the plane to fail. Robinson said the plane touched down safely despite the problem with the landing gear, and both people aboard the aircraft were uninjured.

It was not clear what caused the landing gear to malfunction.