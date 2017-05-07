× Preliminary report indicates Utah Olympian Steven Holcomb died of pulmonary congestion

PARK CITY, Utah — Team USA has released a preliminary report that diagnoses pulmonary congestion as a possible cause in the death of Olympic bobsled champion Steven Holcomb.

Holcomb, 37 of Park City, was found dead in his room at a training facility in Lake Placid Saturday.

Sunday, Team USA released details from a preliminary coroner’s report that indicates Holcomb died in his sleep, possibly as a result of pulmonary congestion.

Team USA states the official determination of the cause of Holcomb’s death remains pending a toxicology study performed by an independent laboratory.

The press release states a preliminary screen was negative for drugs and there is no suspicion of foul play.

Team USA has created a page for loved ones and fans to share their memories of Holcomb, who was an Olympic gold medal winner and world cup champion.