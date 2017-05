× Man in hospital after driving UTV into mineshaft

CEDAR VALLEY, Utah — A man is in the hospital after driving his UTV into a mineshaft early Sunday morning.

Officials said the man was driving in the area of Five Mile Pass when he dropped into a mineshaft around 5 a.m.

The man had some broken bones from the fall, but police don’t believe his injuries are life-threatening.

Police are currently trying to remove the UTV from the mineshaft.

