× Warriors rally in 4th quarter to beat Jazz, take 3-0 series lead

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz put themselves into a great spot to win Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors, but Kevin Durant had 38 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Warriors to a 102-91 win on Saturday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena to take a 3-0 lead.

Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 29 points, and Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 15 rebounds, including a dunk to put the Jazz up by 62-53 midway through the third quarter.

But the Warriors pulled away in the fourth quarter with some timely 3-point shots from Durant and Stephen Curry, who finished with 23 points.

Starting Jazz point guard George Hill missed his second game with a toe sprain/soreness.

Game 4 is on Monday in Salt Lake City. The Jazz need a win to avoid a 4-0 sweep.