‘Taste for the Space’ serves up heated culinary competition

SANDY, Utah - A reality TV style cooking competition has come to Utah, and it offers the winner a real dream come true opportunity.

Fox 13 News’ Big Budah Emceed the Taste for the Space event at the Shops at South Town Saturday, and there were plenty of delicious dishes on offer.

“We’ve got our braised lamb sandwich today with truffle fries,” said Kestrel Liedtke, owner of Tin Angel.

Vini Joseph, owner of Café India, also served up entrees for an entry.

“What I’m serving today is a mixed tandoori chicken,” she said.

Heather Nash, marketing manager for the Shops at South Town, said the prize pool includes space to create.

“It’s huge, not only are we giving them a space for free rent for six months, we're also giving them a substantial amount,” she said.

That prize amount is $50,000.

“It will be a dream come true,” Joseph said of the possibility of winning.

The contest judges have a say in the outcome, but the taste of success ultimately comes down to every bite.

“People have gotten tickets to be able to come to the event, taste test, and then vote who they would like to see,” Nash said.

Who has the winning recipe for victory? That will be announced at the Utah Restaurant Association’s Awards Dinner on May 16.