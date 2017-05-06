Search and rescue crews recover body at Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews recovered the body of a 44-year-old man at Pineview Reservoir Saturday.

Sgt. Matt Jensen of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said a boater spotted the body near the port ramp on the west end of the reservoir around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Search and rescue crews were already in the area for an unrelated call and responded. Crews recovered the body of a 44-year-old male.

Jensen said there are no obvious signs of foul play, and he said the body will be taken to a medical examiner for an autopsy.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Fox 13 News will have more information as it becomes available.