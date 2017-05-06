One dead after car becomes ‘impaled’ on gate in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — One man is dead and another suffered minor injuries after a car went off the road and into the parking lot of a car dealership before becoming “impaled on the gate.”

The crash occurred near Tesla Motors on 2100 South State Street, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash just before 3 p.m.

Gary Keller, public information officer for South Salt Lake Police Department, said the red Hyundai was southbound on State Street when the driver left the road for an unknown reason.

“It’s still under investigation at this time, but the vehicle did leave the roadway, came across the sidewalk, up into the parking lot, and impaled on the gate,” Keller said. “[The car] hit a light post and hit the gate.”

The vehicle appears to have struck the protruding metal arm of the gate.

“It did go through the windshield of the car,” Keller said.

A passenger, so far only identified as a 25-year-old male, was taken to a hospital–where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, also only identified as a 25-year-old male, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for observation. Fox 13 crews observed the man being taken to the ambulance in handcuffs, but Keller was unable to confirm any details regarding a potential arrest.

Keller said at this time it is unclear why the driver of the vehicle left the road or whether or not speed or impairment were factors in the crash. Fox 13 News has reached out to police for additional information and will update this story as more details emerge.