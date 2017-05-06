× LDS missionary from Utah dies in Wisconsin

PAYSON, Utah — A 19-year-old man from Payson serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wisconsin died overnight.

According to a statement from the LDS Church issued Saturday, Elder Jeremy McCauley died of unknown causes during the night.

Elder McCauley began serving in the Wisconsin Milwaukee Mission in November of last year.

The full statement from the LDS Church is below: