LDS missionary from Utah dies in Wisconsin
PAYSON, Utah — A 19-year-old man from Payson serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wisconsin died overnight.
According to a statement from the LDS Church issued Saturday, Elder Jeremy McCauley died of unknown causes during the night.
Elder McCauley began serving in the Wisconsin Milwaukee Mission in November of last year.
The full statement from the LDS Church is below:
“We are saddened to share news of the death of one of our young missionaries. Elder Jeremy McCauley died during the night from unknown causes. Elder McCauley, age 19, is from Payson, Utah, and has been serving since November of 2016 in the Wisconsin Milwaukee Mission. We mourn with his family and loved ones and pray that they may be comforted as they deal with this tragic loss.”