High wind warning issued for much of Utah Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for a large portion of Utah Saturday.

The warning applies to numerous counties, and the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City tweeted a map of the state showing the areas affected.

Thunderstorms – many producing winds 50-70 mph. High Wind Warning in orange-brown to convey message. Will still issue SVR as needed. #utwx pic.twitter.com/sDJJIfivDp — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) May 6, 2017

The warning is expected to remain in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday, and thunderstorms are also expected in some areas.

While winds of 50-70 mph are expected in the affected areas, some locations have seen gusts of even greater strength. The NWS says a gust of 91 mph was recorded at Great Salt Lake, while a gust of 66 mph was reported on the west side of Syracuse.

The warning states that strong wind gusts may uproot trees, down power lines or send loose outdoor equipment airborne. Those caught outdoors as storms approach are encouraged to seek shelter.

