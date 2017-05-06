Art project aims to improve safety at intersection in Rose Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Rose Park Community Council, neighbors, and the University of Utah all teamed up Saturday to complete the Paint the Pavement Project. It's the first one for the community.

They chose the 800 North and American Beauty Drive intersection to paint a big, colorful rose. Members of the planning committee said it's not just to beautify the neighborhood.

"We really do want to push for safety and push for an overall safe community," said committee member Camille Cook.

University of Utah students were also there for a safety study. They are looking at traffic patterns before and after the mural is painted and will see if the project results in safer, slower driving.

"This is a four-way stop, and we see a lot of people ignoring that," said council member Brandon Dayton.

A few blocks away, along 600 North near I-15, more than 50 accidents have happened since January 2013, according to UDOT. Residents along American Beauty Drive said they see the reckless driving trickle into their neighborhood.

"Hopefully a piece of art makes people slow down and look at what's going on," Dayton said.

Cook said if all goes well, they would like to expand the project to other intersections in the area and even get other cities involved.