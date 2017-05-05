UDOT: I-80 exits at Foothill Dr. to close for up to 4 months
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Department of Transportation announced long-term closures at the I-80 eastbound and westbound exits at Foothill Drive.
The exits are scheduled to close Monday morning, May 8, before the morning commute, and will remain closed for up to four months.
UDOT said the closures are necessary so crews can reconstruct several bridges at the I-80/Foothill Drive interchange.
The ramp from westbound I-80 to Foothill Drive/Parleys Way is scheduled to remain closed through July, while the loop ramp from eastbound I-80 to Foothill Drive is planned to remain closed through mid September.
Drivers will be detoured onto the I-215 east belt, where they will turn around at the 3300 South exit, and then take northbound I-215 to the Foothill Drive/Parleys Way exit.
UDOT recommends drivers plan extra travel time to follow the detour, and consider using alternate routes to get to Foothill Drive.
These long-term closures are the first in a series of several closures scheduled at the I-80/Foothill Drive interchange during this construction season.
Crews will be reconstructing the Foothill Drive bridges in both directions over Parleys Way, I-80, and I-215.
UDOT said this project will extend the life of the bridges and provide new, smooth pavement for drivers.
In addition to the closures of the I-80 off-ramps at Foothill Drive, UDOT urges drivers to plan for the following traffic restrictions scheduled during the next several days:
- S.R. 201 will close at I-215 for two nights for bridge demolition. Eastbound S.R. 201 will close Friday night, May 5, at 9 p.m. The following night, westbound S.R. 201 will close beginning at 9 p.m. The freeway will reopen each morning by 6 a.m. Lane closures will be in place on I-215 as well during these closures, and drivers are advised to avoid the S.R. 201/I-215 west belt interchange area. I-15 and I-80 are suggested as alternate routes. Crews will demolish the old northbound I-215 bridge over S.R. 201 as part of the I-215 west belt reconstruction project.
- Eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane at the I-15 interchange near downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastbound drivers traveling into downtown Salt Lake City for the Utah Jazz playoff game should allow extra travel time and plan for minor delays. This is part of a bridge maintenance project that continues through the summer at nearly 40 locations on freeways around the Salt Lake Valley.
- The collector ramp from westbound I-80 to 2100 South/1300 South/900 South, at the Spaghetti Bowl, will be closed for approximately five nights starting Monday, May 8, at 9 p.m. Westbound drivers should use State Street as an alternate to access those streets while the ramp is closed. This ramp closure is part of the same bridge maintenance project mentioned above on eastbound I-80.
- Construction has begun on the future Bangerter Highway interchange at 7000 South in West Jordan. Bangerter Highway is reduced to two lanes during daytime, non-commute hours, and to one lane during overnight hours to accommodate construction of new temporary pavement and widening for the future off-ramps. As early as Friday, May 5, crews will begin removing the continuous flow intersection at Bangerter Highway and 7000 South. By Sunday, May 7, left turns will be made from the center lanes at the intersection.
- I-84 is reduced to one lane in each direction near Taggart (Exit 108) 24 hours a day, through May 13. Crews are completing pavement repairs on the bridges over the Weber River and the Union Pacific railroad. Drivers should plan for narrowed lanes and expect delays.
- Southbound Legacy Parkway will be reduced to one lane starting Monday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Crews will remove and replace the top layer of pavement. This is the first repaving project to take place on Legacy Parkway since it opened in 2008.