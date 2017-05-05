× UDOT: I-80 exits at Foothill Dr. to close for up to 4 months

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Department of Transportation announced long-term closures at the I-80 eastbound and westbound exits at Foothill Drive.

The exits are scheduled to close Monday morning, May 8, before the morning commute, and will remain closed for up to four months.

UDOT said the closures are necessary so crews can reconstruct several bridges at the I-80/Foothill Drive interchange.

The ramp from westbound I-80 to Foothill Drive/Parleys Way is scheduled to remain closed through July, while the loop ramp from eastbound I-80 to Foothill Drive is planned to remain closed through mid September.

Drivers will be detoured onto the I-215 east belt, where they will turn around at the 3300 South exit, and then take northbound I-215 to the Foothill Drive/Parleys Way exit.

UDOT recommends drivers plan extra travel time to follow the detour, and consider using alternate routes to get to Foothill Drive.

These long-term closures are the first in a series of several closures scheduled at the I-80/Foothill Drive interchange during this construction season.

Crews will be reconstructing the Foothill Drive bridges in both directions over Parleys Way, I-80, and I-215.

UDOT said this project will extend the life of the bridges and provide new, smooth pavement for drivers.

In addition to the closures of the I-80 off-ramps at Foothill Drive, UDOT urges drivers to plan for the following traffic restrictions scheduled during the next several days: