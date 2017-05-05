12-15 medium sized mushrooms of your choice

Save the stems of the mushrooms

1 tbs olive oil, to toss mushrooms

1 tbs olive oil, to saute

1 small shallot

3 garlic cloves

5-7 cilantro leaves

4 oz cream cheese

1 egg

¼ cup wheat bread crumbs

¼ cup Parmesan cheese (preferably fresh grated)

Salt, pepper

1 tbs fresh grated Parmesan cheese for topping

Wash your mushrooms and carefully take off the stems. Toss the mushrooms lightly in olive oil and set aside.

Preheat a small cooking pan and 1 tbs of olive oil.

Chop the shallot and mushrooms stems into small pieces. Saute the chopped mushrooms and onion until tender.

Mince the garlic cloves and add them to the pan. Saute until fragrant and move the veggies to the small bowl.

Cool the veggies a little then add the cream cheese, bread crumbs, cheese, cilantro, egg, salt and pepper. Mix very well until all combined.

Place the mushroom cups into the baking dish. Carefully fill the cups with the mixture pressing down lightly with your finger to fit a little bit more.

In your steam oven, use Auto-Steam-Bake. Set the steam to 210 deg and the bake to 350 deg. Set timer for 22 minutes. The mushrooms will steam during the first phase of the cycle, then convert to humid convection for the remainder.

If you don’t have a steam oven, place an empty cookie sheet on the bottom rack of your oven then preheat n to 350 for bake or preferably 325 convection. Place the baking rack of mushrooms on the middle rack, then pour about a cup of warm water onto the cookie sheet. Bake for 25 minutes.

Sprinkle the stuffed mushrooms with some more fresh grated Parmesan cheese and serve!

Enjoy!!