Delta apologizes after family with young children kicked off flight

Delta Airlines has issued an apology for booting a family with an infant off of a plane.

It happened when a California family was told their child could not sit in a seat purchased for another family member.

The incident happened back in April, but the video was posted earlier this week.

Delta Air Lines issued the following statement:

We are sorry for the unfortunate experience our customers had with Delta, and we’ve reached out to them to refund their travel and provide additional compensation. Delta’s goal is to always work with customers in an attempt to find solutions to their travel issues. That did not happen in this case and we apologize.

This is the latest video showing a public feud between travelers in an airline.

Earlier this week, multiple airline executives testified before Congress to discuss how to improve customer service.