Business to You: Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi has taken the outdoor gear industry by storm.

The company started in the Salt Lake valley and has had tremendous growth in just three years.

Cotopaxi’s CEO and Founder, Davis Smith, has the vision of building a company that keeps its core mission of giving back. Growing up in different places around the world, Davis realized that there is so much need, especially in developing countries.

His company is supporting communities from Bolivia to the Philippines in making outdoor gear. He also wants to help Utahns get into the outdoors and see the value of what this state has to offer.

His annual outdoor festival “Questival” is attracting large crowds to explore Utah and give service to the community. Check out his story in the video above.