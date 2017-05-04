× West Valley officers use pepperballs to stop fugitive

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A wanted fugitive and two other people are behind bars after West Valley City officers used pepperballs.

Officers said they saw the wanted man in a car around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said that main suspect was known to be armed in the past and officers say he was wanted on a “no bail” warrant and several other charges.

They followed and stopped the vehicle in a neighborhood near 31st S. and 40th W.

After police gave several commands, the people in the car still did not cooperate so a paintball-like version of pepper spray had to be used.

“The occupants of the vehicle were given multiple commands,” Lt. Blair Barfuss said. “Over a PA system they were given plenty of time to comply with officers’ instructions. They failed to show their hands, they failed to exit the vehicle safely, they failed to do anything asked of them. It takes drastic measures for us to deploy a pepperball system.”

After the air cleared, officers were able to search the car and found a gun that detectives say was stolen as well as meth and paraphernalia.

Barfuss added this was great police work, keeping the public safe and avoiding any shots fired.