Arin and Carrie are the mother-daughter duo, behind the Elizabeth Cooper bridal gown brand. They hand make every dress they sell. Today they shared some of the biggest trends to look for this wedding season. For more information, go here.
Utah mother – daughter duo create stunning bridal gowns
