Thieves leave load of laundry on porch after snatching package

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s becoming a common occurrence – people stealing packages off porches.

But in this case the thieves left a little something behind – a laundry basket full of clothes.

Wayne Bradshaw’s home surveillance system captured a car pulling up to his Salt Lake City home Wednesday evening.

A woman gets out of the driver’s side, and a man in the passenger seat emerges from the car and walks up to the porch.

He picks up a box and heads back to the car. Meanwhile, the woman is seen taking a laundry basket from the back seat while the man loads the big box into the car.

The woman then walks up to the porch and drops off the laundry basket. Then they drive off.

“After I started thinking about it, it's kinda comical,” Bradshaw said.

So, what was inside the box?

“It was 700 square-feet of weed barrier," Bradshaw said. "I'm doing some landscaping. I hope when they opened it up, they realize that they got duped."

Bradshaw showed Fox 13 the pile of laundry the thieves left behind.

“I like to call it a barter," he said. "I got a pretty awesome laundry cart and ladies clothes.”

He’s baffled as to why the thieves unloaded their belongings on his porch.

“The only thing I can think about is they didn't have room in their car for that large package, so they had to make a choice of sacrificing something and the laundry got left behind," Bradshaw said.

This isn’t the first time thieves have targeted Bradshaw’s home.

“I got the cameras originally because last summer my garage was broken into, they stole 3 bikes,” Bradshaw said. “That experience was a little different as well because they brought one of the bikes back asking for a reward.”

Surveillance only picked up a partial license plate number on the light colored Honda sedan. He has contacted police but he’s doubtful he’ll get his stuff back. For now, he’s getting a good laugh.

“I've had some friends recommend I donate it to the [Deseret Industries] so I can get a tax write-off, but my plan was just to throw it in the dumpster on garbage day," he said.

If you know anything about this case, call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799- 3000.