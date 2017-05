× Semitrailer rollover forces lane closures on 1300 S in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Two lanes of 1300 South in Salt Lake City were shut down Thursday afternoon due to a semitrailer rollover.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of 1300 S and 700 W, but the lane closures haven’t caused significant traffic problems.

No hazardous materials were being carried on the truck and no injuries were reported.