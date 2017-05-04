Lobster Eggs Benedict

Serves 3

Ingredients

3 Sourdough English Muffins Cut in ½

6 Eggs

16 oz Fresh Cold Water Lobster Tails, (Uncooked)

2 oz Fresh Basil

2 Cloves Garlic Minced

3 T Buter

½ t Kosher Salt

Chopped Chives for Garnish

Saffron Hollandaise

3 Egg Yolks

12 T Butter (1 ½ Sticks) Chilled

½ t Kosher Salt

2 T Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

1 t Saffron

1 T Boiling Water

To start bring a sauté pan ¾ full of water to a light simmer, this will be for poaching eggs.

In a small bowl place 1t saffron and 1 T boiling water and set aside

Deshell lobster meat by cutting shells in half and removing the meat, then butterfly the lobster tails and cut in to 2-3 segments so it will easily lay flat on the muffin

*For hollandaise, melt 12 T butter in small sauce pan on low heat

In a small sauté pan melt 3 T butter with minced garlic and ½ t salt, simmer 2-3 minutes, then add lobster meat simmer 1 minuet then remove from heat

While the butter is melting toast the English muffins to light golden brown, lay open face on plates and place 2-3 fresh basil leaves on each muffin

Begin preparation for the Hollandaise (directions below)

Once hollandaise is completed place 1 ½ – 2 oz lobster meat on each English muffi

Turn down simmering water to lowest possible heat setting, for the ideal poached egg it is best to have water just before the simmering point.

Carefully crack eggs into hot water to poach for about 1 minute, then with a slotted spoon gently lift out the eggs, drain excess water over pan, then place on top of the lobster

Drizzle saffron hollandaise over each English muffin, garnish with fresh chive and serve immediately

For Saffron Hollandaise

Fill blender with hot water and set aside

Drain blender and dry well

Strain saffron water and add to blender with egg yolks and lemon juice, cover and blend

Working quickly with blender running, remove insert on lid and slowly pour hot butter into blender in a thin stream

Blend until creamy sauce forms

Season to taste with salt and more lemon juice as needed

Recipe By:

Chef Dalton Campbell

Executive Chef / Owner

Park City Elite Private Chefs

Parkcityeliteprivatechefs.com