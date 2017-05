Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — GREENbike, Salt Lake City's nonprofit bike sharing program, has teamed with the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art to help raise money for the museum.

The "UMOCA Bike" is a one-of-a-kind GREENbike that has been added to GREENbike's fleet in Salt Lake City. For the next two years, GREENbike and SelectHealth will donate $1 to UMOCA for every time the bike is ridden.

You can find the UMOCA Bike at one of Salt Lake City's 33 downtown stations by using the BCycle app or by visiting greenbikeslc.org.