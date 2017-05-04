× 16 children injured in Las Vegas school bus crash, police say

LAS VEGAS — As many as sixteen children were injured when a school bus crashed with another vehicle in Las Vegas Thursday morning.

One student was critically injured in the crash.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department called the crash a “fatal accident” but did not say whether the fatality was from the school bus or the other vehicle. Thirteen of the wounded students had injuries not considered life-threatening, the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada said. Hospital Chief Experience Officer Danita Cohen said the students range from 11 to 16. The Clark County School District posted a message from Bailey Middle School’s principal on Twitter: