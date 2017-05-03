Unified Police release surveillance footage of man suspected in at least two armed robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY -- Police from two departments are trying to track down a man responsible for at least two recent robberies in the Salt Lake Valley, and they are hoping some new images will help.

Last Friday, Fox 13 told you about two robberies that appeared to be connected to the same man. Now we can show you the suspect in action.

"When they bring a gun into a robbery, or any kind of violent piece of equipment or weapon, then we get more concerned than normal,” Said Det. Ken Hansen of the Unified Police Department.

Images taken from the security camera at the Shell gas station and convenience store at 2300 East and 4500 South In Holladay show the suspect in action.

It was a little after 10:00 p.m. April 27 when the man casually strolled into the store, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the clerk. He left less than 30 seconds later with an undetermined amount of cash.

"There are identifiers on him, a necklace and a hat,” Hansen said. “He is a dark-complected person, so I think that with the quality of this video, we are hoping that someone knows who he is."

Just about an hour after the robbery at Shell, a man matching the same description robbed a motel on Auto Mall Drive in Sandy. He was able to get away in that crime as well.

"It appears by the type of robbery and the appearance of the suspect, that it could possibly be the same suspect,” Hansen said.

Sandy detectives weren't able to get any usable video, but Unified Police now hope these images will help them ID the suspect and ultimately catch someone they consider armed and dangerous.

"And that oftentimes leads to continued robberies with a gun, and sooner or later, we hope not, that he will come into contact with maybe a clerk that is not cooperative and there may be a use of his gun,” Hansen said.

The suspect has a dark complexion and appears to be just under 6 feet tall. He was very deliberate in his movements and was also wearing a distinctive silver chain and a baseball cap.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about these robberies you can call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.