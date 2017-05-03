× This teacher takes dedication to her job to a whole new level

FORT WORTH, Texas – There’s a reason this photo is doing the rounds in the mom blogospheres.

It shows Jennifer Pope, a teacher in Texas, doing some last-minute paperwork while she’s in labor.

“I wanted to complete it before the baby comes” Pope told CNN. “Any teacher would have done the same in my situation.”

The photo was shot by Pope’s friend (and photographer) Andrea McDonald late last month at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

Pope is 35. She’s a 2nd grade teacher at Christian Life Preparatory School.

She went into labor two weeks earlier than her due date.

So, like the dedicated professional that she is, she was furiously getting instructions ready for the person who would be subbing for her in her absence.

Her husband then delivered the papers to the substitute teacher. And an hour later, Pope went on to deliver a beautiful, healthy girl she named Clara.