Tech gifts any mom will love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All of Verizon`s products give the gift of time back to mom, whether it`s more quality time with the kids, a little alone time or more time to get everything done, there`s a wireless technology to help make that happen.

• Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Headphones - The perfect headphones for a workout, listening to a podcast during your commute, or even taking a work call from home - these headphones are small, comfortable and provide a great sound.

• Allure Selfie Case - This fashion-forward case provides bright, even lighting for your selfies and video chats. It also helps protect your phone from potential damage.

• Pop Socket - PopSockets allow mom to hold her smartphone and type with one hand, and come in all kinds of designs to match your clothes, purse, or favorite hobby.

• Busy moms can take charge - literally - with the Mophie power station plus 600 to ensure their phone always has enough juice while on the go. For parental peace of mind, the Mophie power station provides a safe, quick charge. No more stress from dead or dying batteries!

• Fitbit Blaze or Samsung Gear S2 - Busy moms and women on the go can wear this for continuous heart rate monitoring and automatic exercise tracking. It also tracks sleep (or lack of!).

Vzw.com or verizonwireless.com