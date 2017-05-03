× Man dies in skiing accident at Snowbird

SNOWBIRD SKI & SUMMER RESORT, Utah — A 54-year-old man died Wednesday after a skiing accident at Snowbird Ski & Summer Resort.

A spokesman for Snowbird said the first reports of the accident were received shortly after 10 a.m. A member of the ski patrol found the man unresponsive and alone on the Chip’s Run

According to a spokesman for the Unified Police Department, the deceased was an experienced skier and he was seriously injured after hitting something. Police did not know what the man struck, but they said he hit it hard and died a short time later.

The victim hasn’t been identified, but police said he is from the Salt Lake Valley area.

